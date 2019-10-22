Professors and activists will discuss prison reform and inmate quality of life issues during a panel in Auburn next month.
Members of the public can attend the free event on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, 607 North Seward Ave., according to a release from one of the panel's organizers, Joyce Smith-Moore.
The panel speakers include:
• David Connelly, a professor of philosophy at Cayuga Community College who has done extensive research on Auburn mayor and prison reformer Thomas Mott Osborne
• Ute Ritz-Deutch, an expert on solitary confinement and a history professor at SUNY Cortland who teaches a course on prisons and punishment.
• Barrie Gewanter, director of Onondaga County's Human Rights Commission and administrator of the county's Jail Oversight Committee. She is also a chapter executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.
• Sandi Mettler, founder and former director of the Chapel House homeless shelter at Holy Family Catholic Church in Auburn. She also served on the board of directors at the Auburn Hospitality Center for families visiting inmates housed at the Auburn Correctional Facility.
• Joyce Smith-Moore, an activist who volunteered in the New York State prison system and helped to start programs and workshops at the Auburn prison over a three-year period in the 1970s.
Smith-Moore said in the release that a survey about prison reform will be published for the public to respond to during the winter. The speakers will then discuss the survey results in a series of workshops at the church in April, May and June, she said.
"The hope is that the entire effort will result in an increase interest by area residents in furthering an endeavor that might bring about needed 'reforms' in a state's prison system that is apparently in need of them," she said.