Syracuse will again be the host for the Special Olympics' 2023 State Winter Games this weekend, with nearly 500 New York athletes and coaches expected for the competitions and festivities.

Area venues will host competitions in six sports: alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding and snowshoeing.

“It’s great to be back in Syracuse, where competitive sports are a way of life and the community so clearly values the contributions of people with all abilities,” said New York Special Olympics President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman in a press release.

“My teammates and I can’t wait for State Winter Games,” said Athlete James Jewett, 38, of Chittenango, who will be competing in snowshoeing. “The competition is always fierce at this level, and we always look forward to seeing our fellow athletes from throughout the state. Thank you, Syracuse!”

“A Night of Champions,” a fundraising effort, is set for Thursday at the Oncenter. Discounted tickets are on sale at www.Night-of-Champions.org. Honorees include Susan Crossett, CEO of CPS Recruitment Inc.; Kenneth Greenleaf, president of CSEA Region 5; and J. Ryan McMahon, II Onondaga County executive. Admission includes unified games, carving stations and complimentary cocktails.

Friday night brings the Special Olympics New York Opening Ceremonies, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Oncenter. State Sen. John Mannion and his wife, Jennifer Mannion, will emcee the event.

Sports competitions and medal ceremonies will be held throughout the day Saturday:

• Cross country skiing: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Highland Forest (1254 Highland Park Rd, Fabius, NY 13063)

• Alpine skiing/snowboarding: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greek Peak Ski Resort (2000 NY-392, Cortland, NY 13045)

• Snowshoeing: 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Thornden Park (Thornden Park Dr, Syracuse, NY 13210)

• Floor hockey: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Syracuse Oncenter (800 South State St., Syracuse, NY 13202)

• Figure skating: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Syracuse War Memorial (515 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY 13202)

Volunteers are still needed to support the Games. Those interested in volunteering as a group can email volunteers@nyso.org.

All Special Olympics New York programs, including State Winter Games, are provided at no cost to the athletes or their families. The Games are also free for spectators to attend.