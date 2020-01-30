Special prosecutor explains handling of Owasco official's misconduct charge

State police said the case stemmed from complaints made by Sam Schoonmaker, an Owasco resident and town employee who was laid off from his position in January 2018 but was reinstated after he filed a lawsuit through his union, Civil Service Employees Association. Schoonmaker also lost a bid in 2019 for town of Owasco highway superintendent in a campaign against Bruno.

Vavonese described the matter as a clerical error.

"If there was any irregularity in a billing, it certainly had no malicious intent. This disposition confirms that," Vavonese said.

The special prosecutor on the case, Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, said Thursday that he didn't know if there was an error in the billing.

But, while noting that Bruno has not been convicted of a crime, the DA said the charge and restitution requirement were intended to "send the message" to not circumvent proper procedures.

The state police investigation showed Bruno's actions were "not authorized and it was wrong" at the time of his alleged misconduct in spring 2017 — which was the reason for the misconduct charge, Baker said.