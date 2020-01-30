Special prosecutor explains handling of Owasco official's misconduct charge

The special prosecutor handling the misconduct case against an elected Owasco official said an arrangement to dismiss the criminal charge in exchange for restitution was the best resolution.
Special prosecutor Brooks Baker spoke Thursday about the case of Robert Bruno, who has been Owasco's highway superintendent since 2012. Bruno was charged Dec. 5 with the misdemeanor of official misconduct. His arrest was the result of a criminal investigation by the New York State Police.
During a Wednesday court proceeding in the Town of Sennett Court, Bruno accepted an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal of his charge.
That outcome, which is not a criminal conviction and didn't require a guilty plea, means the official misconduct charge will be dismissed in six months if Bruno pays $655 in restitution to the town of Owasco and obeys all laws.
The state police investigation alleges that Bruno bought more than $1,000 in various parts for his personal Caterpillar 302.5 Excavator and directed a town employee to install them on town time.
Following Bruno's court appearance, his defense attorney, Michael Vavonese, suggested the complaints that initiated the criminal investigation into his client were politically motivated.
State police said the case stemmed from complaints made by Sam Schoonmaker, an Owasco resident and town employee who was laid off from his position in January 2018 but was reinstated after he filed a lawsuit through his union, Civil Service Employees Association. Schoonmaker also lost a bid in 2019 for town of Owasco highway superintendent in a campaign against Bruno.
Vavonese described the matter as a clerical error.
"If there was any irregularity in a billing, it certainly had no malicious intent. This disposition confirms that," Vavonese said.
The special prosecutor on the case, Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, said Thursday that he didn't know if there was an error in the billing.
But, while noting that Bruno has not been convicted of a crime, the DA said the charge and restitution requirement were intended to "send the message" to not circumvent proper procedures.
The state police investigation showed Bruno's actions were "not authorized and it was wrong" at the time of his alleged misconduct in spring 2017 — which was the reason for the misconduct charge, Baker said.
Baker also considered a December 2012 statement from the Owasco Town Board praising Bruno's use of his personal equipment for town projects, which was followed by a June 2019 agreement Bruno and the town supervisor signed to formalize the arrangement.
The town's apparent blessing was part of the reason Bruno was offered the contemplation of dismissal, Baker said. However, the formal approval came months after the alleged misconduct and did not "wipe out criminal liability," Baker said.
Baker said he also took into account that Bruno lacked a criminal history, was "doing positive things" for the town and saved the municipality money by using his own equipment on town projects.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo