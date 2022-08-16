Special traffic enforcement by New York State Police targets speeding, more

As law enforcement gears up for an extended crackdown on impaired driving, police are conducting a special enforcement targeting speeding, aggressive driving and violations of the "move over" law.

Official last week announced that a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over law enforcement campaign will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 in response to the annual spike in crashes involving impaired drivers around Labor Day.

On Monday, the New York State Police said troopers will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a special weeklong traffic enforcement initiative through Sunday, Aug. 21, that will also target drivers who violate New York’s move over law, requiring drivers to slow down or, when possible, move a complete lane out of the way of any emergency vehicle stopped along a roadway.

In a news release, state police said that speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one third of all fatal crashes in New York state. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, in 2021, 361 people were killed and 11,665 were injured in speed-related crashes in the state.

Speeding by all vehicle types, as well as other traffic violations, will be heavily enforced throughout the week in addition to normal year-round enforcement. Troopers will also be watching for other traffic violations, including distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the move over law.

During the June 2021 Speed Week campaign, troopers issued 23,996 total tickets, including 12,900 for speeding, 437 for distracted driving, and 382 for violations of the move over law.