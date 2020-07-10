Spectrum Store opens at Auburn shopping plaza

Spectrum Store, a new retail chain launched by the provider of Spectrum communication services, opened Friday on Grant Avenue in Auburn.
The store, in the former Maryann's Hallmark space at Auburn Plaza, offers devices such as smartphones, accessories for those devices and customer service for Spectrum's internet, TV, mobile and traditional phone plans.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, group vice president for Spectrum stores and retail, in a press release. “They are working to make our new store in Auburn a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
The store replaces the customer service office that Spectrum and its predecessor companies had operated for many years on Owasco Street. That location will be used strictly as a "technical field operation" for the company.
The new store will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Social distancing is required in the store to help protect employees and custsomers from the coronavirus. Occupancy will be managed by staff, the space will be cleaned and disinfected regularly, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the store.
