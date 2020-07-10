Spectrum Store opens at Auburn shopping plaza

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spectrum Store, a new retail chain launched by the provider of Spectrum communication services, opened Friday on Grant Avenue in Auburn.

The store, in the former Maryann's Hallmark space at Auburn Plaza, offers devices such as smartphones, accessories for those devices and customer service for Spectrum's internet, TV, mobile and traditional phone plans.

“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, group vice president for Spectrum stores and retail, in a press release. “They are working to make our new store in Auburn a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The store replaces the customer service office that Spectrum and its predecessor companies had operated for many years on Owasco Street. That location will be used strictly as a "technical field operation" for the company.