Speed limit reduced as increased traffic expected near state fairgrounds

Drivers are being asked to use caution as the New York State Fair brings increased traffic to Syracuse-area highways.

The state Department of Transportation this week announced a temporary speed limit reduction on I-690 and NY-695 near the fairgrounds. The speed limit reduction, from 65 mph to a posted speed of 55 mph, will be in place from Wednesday, Aug. 24, until the end of the fair on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

The seasonal reduction is enacted to remind travelers of periods of higher than normal and/or slower than usual traffic.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

The DOT said that motorists should be aware that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.