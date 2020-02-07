Speed limit reduced on Thruway in CNY due to winter storm

The speed limit on the central New York stretch of the Thruway has been reduced due to the winter storm.

Between exits 29A (Little Falls/Dolgeville) and 45 (Rochester), the speed limit is 45 mph. The usual speed limit on the Thruway is 65 mph. The Thruway Authority said on its website that the reduction is due to winter conditions.

There is a winter storm warning in effect for a large swath of upstate New York. Several inches of snow is expected in central New York.

