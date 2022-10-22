Spellbinding good time: Witch-themed dance group performs in Aurora

AURORA — Children danced happily with women dressed as witches Saturday afternoon - no spells required.

Members of the theatrical group Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes busted out choreographed dance moves set largely to German music at the United Ministry of Aurora church during a performance, with young attendees occasionally getting in on the fun.

The women, decked out in all manner of costumery and accessories, were at the front of the church for a fundraiser to benefit Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca's domestic violence program. The event was hosted by the church and the Aurora Free Library.

Before the performance began, a parade was kicked off at the Aurora Post Office. One of the witchy women raised her broom toward the sky and said "Come with us!" as the group began walking to the church, with children in Halloween costumes and others following.

The appearance of each witch varied, as some of the woman had different hats while one wore a headband with snakes sticking out. Sisters Annie Hulme, 5, and Josie Hulme, 3, did some steps with the group.

After the performances, Fran Rothel, the witchy women's "flight instructor," or leader, said the women are a performing dance group and not a coven, adding that the group is meant to empower women and raise money for victims of domestic violence. She talked about why the group wanted to get involved in the fundraiser.

"There's children involved. When we come to these events, we want to incorporate the kids in our dance the best we can," Rothel said.

Debbie Koch, the witchy women's event coordinator, and Rothel noted that the group practices every week and they perform at events beyond the fall season.

The Rev. Barb Blom, of the church, and Sandy Groth, the library's director, expressed happiness over their organizations sponsoring the event, and praised Tracy Leffingwell, who coordinated the event. Groth said a witch-related event for "this time of year" seemed appropriate, adding that it's for a good cause. Blom and Groth said the church and the library have partnered with other entities to hold different events in Aurora, including events related to holidays such as Christmas and St. Patrick's Day.

"We're a little more rural than Auburn. To have things in the community, I think it benefits the community," Groth said.

Blom said while the fundraiser is a fun event, it also has the purpose of generating money related to domestic violence prevention and raising awareness of the issue.

"As a a church, we feel it's important to reach out beyond the church walls, into the community, build relations," she said.

With a black witch hat on, Aurora Thurston approached Rothel, Koch and some of the other witchy women to say "Thank you for coming here!" The ladies greeted Aurora, 8, by jubilantly thanking her for being a part of the event. Referencing Aurora's red fair, Fran touched the red hair she had on, saying with a laugh to the girl, "We have matching hair, (except) yours is real."

Aurora's mother, Leanna Nares, noted she lives in Union Springs but she doesn't believe there is much to do in the village and some of the surrounding areas. Nares, who was also with Aurora and Don Ridgeway and son Elliot Ridgeway at the event, talked about what she believes the appeal of the event is, noting all four of them have been out to different witchy women events before.

"Halloween, the kids get to dress up and they feel like they can come be goofy and have fun," Nares said.