ELBRIDGE — The sound of firing shotguns occasionally punctuated a quiet afternoon on the second day of the Honeywell Sportsmen's Days.
Held on the weekend of National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 28, the outdoor sporting exhibition brought together retail vendors and environmental organizations, as well as a chance for people to try some sports themselves.
All the exhibitors — from retailer Lock's Stock & Barrel to the Beaver Lake Nature Center — were housed under a sizable tent on the Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery property.
Fishing is probably the most popular activity, said Eric Stanczyk, the park superintendent. But whether it was archery, air rifles, crossbows, shotguns or axe throwing, visiting sportsmen were giving it their best shot on Sunday afternoon.
"A lot of people have never tried that. Never tried air rifles or crossbow. There's an opportunity to do that," Stanczyk said.
The grounds of the Elbridge fish hatchery have hosted the Sportsmen's Days for the last 13 years. At the hatchery, fish are hatched inside a building and raised in outdoor pools before they're released into bodies of water to be fished for sport.
Stanczyk said they release between 75,000 to 85,000 trout annually into Onondaga County waters.
"This event is here to promote hunting and fishing — the heritage of hunting and fishing in America," Stanczyk said. "I can't think of any other place that promotes fishing more than a hatchery. That's 100 percent what we're here for, is to help promote fishing."
During the event, the hatchery kept a nearby pond stocked with fish for visitors to crowd around with their fishing poles. A local Boy Scout troop helped people ride in canoes.
Sara Ravesi looked on while her 10-year-old son Michael, a fishing fanatic, got fly fishing instruction from volunteers of the organization Trout Unlimited.
“He enjoys coming here and doing this even though we don’t ever catch anything because the fish know what day it is," she said.
A "primitive encampment" near the shooting sports hosted a man named Doug Corey, who was living like a cowboy from the late 1800s and cooking venison, beef and cobbler over an open fire. And Honeywell, the event's sponsor, also had a tent across the walkway from a hut of live pheasants.
Lucas Whitman of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse was showing an owl from the zoo's breeding program to curious observers, while fascinated children examined a display of animal skulls.
Bob Alexander, from Trout Unlimited, was there to teach people how to fly fish. He said the sport has become very popular for its relaxing effect.
"It is not necessarily the most effective way to catch fish, but it is a very calming way to spend some time and de-stress," Alexander said.
The organization is focused on preserving and restoring cold water streams, lakes and rivers. Its members have always come to the Sportsmen's Days to give fly fishing demonstrations, he said.
“We like to give them the benefit of our experience. We were taught by those that came before us and we’re just passing it on to the next generation," Alexander said.