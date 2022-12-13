Springport farm officially returned to Cayugas

Cayuga Nation citizens have officially reclaimed a cherished property from Cayuga County, and they look forward to the potential it now offers.

In September, the nation's traditional council retook possession of the Strengthening Haudenosaunee-American Relations through Education Farm at 4061 Truesdale Road in Springport.

The 70-acre property, which consists of one farmhouse and several barns and sheds, has been known as the SHARE Farm since 2001. As one of the few properties the council owns in the nation's ancestral homeland of 64,000 acres surrounding northern Cayuga Lake, the farm has served as a spiritual haven. It has helped the Cayugas preserve their traditions and language, and has been the site of ceremonies like an annual peach tree planting that symbolically redresses the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign of 1779 that destroyed hundreds of the trees and dozens of indigenous communities.

The council was sold the property by the county for $1, according to Cayuga County records. Sachem Sam George, a Cayuga Nation chief representing the nation's Bear Clan, signed the transfer documents on behalf of the nation. The transaction was approved by the county Legislature after the traditional council, aided by a fundraising campaign last year, paid off a $116,000 tax debt.

'Very heartwarming': Cayugas raise money to reclaim Springport property A piece of land in Springport of great significance to the Cayuga Nation is likely coming back into its possession.

The county had taken possession of the property in April 2019. A month prior, a U.S. District Court affirmed Clint Halftown, whom the traditional council opposes, as the nation's federally recognized leader. As a result, county officials said, notices of foreclosure were sent to a dormant P.O. box in Akron, New York, depriving the council of the opportunity to file a stipulation of withdrawal to stop it.

As complicated as that history is, attorney Joe Heath sees a clear path forward for the SHARE Farm. The legal counsel for the traditional council said leaders and other interested parties met last week.

"There were very positive conversations after all that negativity," he told The Citizen. "It was invigorating to see people coming together, agreeing, working on plans. It was just a positive thing."

The property, where people have resided at times, will have to be evaluated for repairs, Heath said. He and other leaders hope to restore the farm to its level of use in the years before the foreclosure.

Heath said the farm's purpose has also been reaffirmed by recent actions by Halftown, namely the 2020 demolition of a longhouse, day care center and other structures in Seneca Falls that had been maintained by citizens who recognize the traditional council. The SHARE Farm can host the language classes and ceremonies that took place in those structures, Heath said, as well as their gardens.

"These opportunities are necessary given the activities of the Halftown regime the last few years," he said. "All those things have been lost, but the SHARE Farm presents new opportunities for citizens."

Though the property is deeded to the traditional council, the possibility of Halftown taking action toward it "is a concern, the way things have gone in recent years," Heath said.

Otherwise, his outlook on the future of the farm is positive.

"Everyone's looking forward to having the farm be more productive," he said, "and a safe place for the children."