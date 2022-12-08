Springport home heavily damaged in fire

Firefighters have been battling a house fire in the town of Springport since late Thursday morning.

The blaze has caused considerable structural damage to the single-family home at 4440 Truesdale Road. Union Springs Fire Department Chief Garrett Waldron said a couple who lives in the house was home when the fire started but got out safely. No injuries have been reported.

The call for the fire came in around 11:34 a.m. Waldron said it started in an attached shed at the back of the house, and quickly spread throughout the 1,650-square-foot Cape Cod-style structure.

Additional information was not immediately available.