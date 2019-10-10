AUBURN — A 54-year-old Springport man was arraigned Thursday in Cayuga County Court on charges that accuse him of possessing and promoting child sexual performances.
Richard Potter, of 741 Conners Road in Springport, pleaded not guilty to all counts in a 49-count indictment that includes: 26 counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child, class D felonies; 22 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, class E felonies; and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
According to a copy of Potter's grand jury indictment, he is accused of promoting child sexual performance on or about July 7, 2018 at or near Conners Road in Springport. The indictment alleges that he "produced, directed or promoted any performance which included sexual conduct by a child less than seventeen years of age."
It is also alleged by the indictment that on Jan. 23, Potter "knowingly had in his possession or control, or knowingly accessed with intent to view, any performance which included sexual conduct by a child less than sixteen years of age" at or near Conners Road.
Potter is also accused of possessing a shotgun, as someone who has previously been convicted of a felony or serious offense.
Judge Thomas Leone kept bail at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. Potter is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19.
Also in court:
An Auburn probationer was sentenced Thursday in Cayuga County Court to two to six years in prison for violating his probation.
In prior court proceedings, 30-year-old Clinton Allwood pleaded guilty to the class E felony of fourth-degree grand larceny by admitting that in May he towed a 1994 Ford pickup truck that didn't belong to him from a parking lot and scrapped it for $300.
He was also convicted in February of first-degree perjury, a class D felony, for lying to a grand jury about owning a duplicate title to the car.
In exchange for pleading guilty to the grand larceny and perjury charge, Leone originally sentenced Allwood on April 25 to five years of probation and ordered him to pay about $1,000 in restitution.
However, Allwood returned to court on Sept. 19. On July 26, he rammed his car into the side of another car, where a person benefiting from an order of protection against him was sitting. He pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
In court on Thursday, Leone sentenced Allwood to concurrent prison sentences of two to six years for the perjury charge, 1.3 to four years for the grand larceny charge and two to four years for the criminal contempt charge.