Springsteen, Conan drummer Max Weinberg to rock New York State Fair

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Max Weinberg will be bringing his band, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, to the New York State Fair.

Weinberg, the drumming power behind Bruce Springsteen and the longtime bandleader for Conan O’Brien’s talk shows, will perform at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on the Chevy Court stage. The audience will pick everything the band performs from a list of 200 songs.

“This is big for the Fair’s music fans: You get to see one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and you tell him what to play. When has that ever happened before? This is a unique night and one for the memory books,” State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

· Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

· Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

· Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

· The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

· Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

· TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

· Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

· Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

· Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

· Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

· Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

· 38 Special, 6 p.m., Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

· Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

· Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

· Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

· Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

· Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

· 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

· COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

· Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

· Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

· City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

· Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

· Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage