AURORA — Jerome Durr has been talking to the public about leaded stained glass since 1977, not long after he opened his own studio.
Though Durr has done glass restoration across the United States, he told a curious crowd at the Opendore building in Aurora that his colleagues from New York City might know him as "that hick from Syracuse."
His presentation Sunday afternoon was about the process his team took to restore a 110-year-old stained glass window inside the Woodlawn Chapel in Rochester. He also addressed the first question people usually ask him: how did he get started with his trade?
He originally studied geological engineering, Durr told audience of about 20 people. But he apprenticed with glass studios in Syracuse during the seventies and eventually opened Jerome Durr Studios, which is now located at 206 Marcellus St.
The second question he's typically asked? Whether he gets cut often. Durr said he usually just gets nicked by his tools, but the cuts are severe.
Durr said he found the Rochester chapel's window — which measured about 96 inches tall — in very bad shape, with a missing piece and misshaped wood frames.
His team started to remove the windows in November and did drawings of each panel onto sheets of paper, which acted as plans that Durr said had an unexpected name: cartoons.
"Every stained glass window you've ever seen is a great big cartoon," he said.
His studio disassembled the panels into individual pieces of glass by snipping out the old lead and then reassembled the panels with new lead.
Durr acknowledged that the concept of using lead could make some people "raise their eyebrows," but said he takes care to not inhale the fumes from soldering the material.
He also brought out a piece of glass to demonstrate how the paint — which is actually made of broken glass and comes as a power — reacts with water to become liquid.
His team finished working on the windows in February and reinstalled them shortly before Memorial Day. Among restoration projects in Texas and Las Vegas, Durr has also worked on the Tiffany Rainbow Window, a stained glass piece in Auburn's Westminster Presbyterian Church.
He even restored the diamond windows across the hall from his talk in the Opendore building.
Durr said that the number of people who've been attending his talks in the interest of putting stained glass in their home has declined, but he's actually been giving more presentations in recent years.
"Because I'm older and people think you know something when you're older," he said. "Or they think you're a fool — one of the two."