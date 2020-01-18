'Standing up, speaking out': Women march for justice in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS — The copious political discourse online was inspiration for Emily Yax to get out and get involved in the flesh.
The fourth annual Women March in Seneca Falls Saturday was a way to do just that, and while waiting for the rally to start with their mother, Karen Yax, Joyce Hagen-McIntosh and Marsha McIntosh, Emily said they felt a responsibility as someone who "does have the ability to take days off from work and travel" to come to the event to stand up for others who may have wanted to attend but had to work or were otherwise unable to go.
"So much of the political discourse today is online, and it doesn't really feel like you're doing anything, but being able to physically be somewhere and be with people who agree with you and just be able to physically do something instead of just arguing uselessly on the internet all the time is so refreshing," Emily said.
Earlier, Emily took a picture of Joyce and Marsha posing with figures representing people who had attended the first Women's Rights convention at Seneca Falls in 1848. This year marked the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbids states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, took place in 1920.
One of the descendants of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, one of the founders of the convention in 1848, attended the event Saturday. Coline Jenkins, legislator, activist and Stanton's great-great-granddaughter, along with activist and attorney Jean Sweeney. They spoke about the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee equal rights under law no matter a person's sex. On Jan. 15, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment.
"This is really the fundamental essence of America, equality under the law, equality of rights, under the law, so it's an exciting time for men and women to have that equal protection," Jenkins said.
Sweeney said she had never been to Seneca Falls before but was happy to be there. She reflected on the work done in that area for woman's rights.
"These are our foremothers, we stand on their shoulders, because life is really a relay race, so they handed the baton to us and we're now taking that baton and we're going forward," she said.
The Seneca Falls event was held at the same time as gatherings held around the country, as with every year since 2017. The first Seneca Falls event that year had an estimated 10,000 participants, with an estimated 15,000 for the next. Less of a crowd attended last year, attributed to a snowstorm and frigid weather, but 1,000 people showed up regardless.
People Saturday held signs referencing equality, LGBTQ rights, immigration, U.S. President Donald Trump, 2020 presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and more. Others came with different objects in tow, such as Jody Longeill, who had ceremonial drum from Mexico and a balloon made to look like Trump as a baby. Leader of ceremonies Maureen Quigley greeted the smiling faces in the crowd.
"We are honored by all of you who have made the decision to be with us on this sacred ground, whether in person or by intention, as we commemorate the ratification of the 19th amendment," Quigley said.
Other speakers included Jenkins and Toni Van Pelt, president of the National Organization for Women. Singer Holly Near performed at one point.
The crowd eventually took to the streets, marching while chanting slogans such as "This is what democracy looks like!" Annemarie Mattison, armed with a sign that said "Together We Rise," said every Women March event is her "favorite day of the year." She attended the 2017 march in Washington D.C. and went to Seneca Falls for the two previous two years.
"It is so incredibly powerful to see women and men and kids of all ages standing up, speaking out and marching together," she said.
