'Standing up, speaking out': Women march for justice in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS — The copious political discourse online was inspiration for Emily Yax to get out and get involved in the flesh.

The fourth annual Women March in Seneca Falls Saturday was a way to do just that, and while waiting for the rally to start with their mother, Karen Yax, Joyce Hagen-McIntosh and Marsha McIntosh, Emily said they felt a responsibility as someone who "does have the ability to take days off from work and travel" to come to the event to stand up for others who may have wanted to attend but had to work or were otherwise unable to go.

"So much of the political discourse today is online, and it doesn't really feel like you're doing anything, but being able to physically be somewhere and be with people who agree with you and just be able to physically do something instead of just arguing uselessly on the internet all the time is so refreshing," Emily said.

Earlier, Emily took a picture of Joyce and Marsha posing with figures representing people who had attended the first Women's Rights convention at Seneca Falls in 1848. This year marked the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbids states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, took place in 1920.