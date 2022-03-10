'Star on the rise' Niko Moon coming to the New York State Fair

Fast-rising country music star Niko Moon will make his New York State Fair debut this summer.

The fair announced on Thursday that Moon will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on the Chevy Court stage.

According to a news release, his song “Good Time” hit number 1 on the Billboard country music charts and spent nearly half of 2021 on the top 40 pop music chart.

“We love putting the spotlight on emerging artists like Niko Moon," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "He’s written songs for the Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts and now is fronting his songwriting himself. It’s a great chance for fans to get to know a star on the rise."

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0