Star-spangled celebration: Fair Haven hosts Fourth of July festivities

FAIR HAVEN — Marty and Kate Halstead have been attending the Fourth of July car show nestled in Fair Haven for years now, but they believe the 2022 iteration has been the biggest they've seen in the village yet.

The couple, displaying a bright green 1970 Dodge Challenger Trans Am Edition, was among the scores of people in Fair Haven Saturday as part of the area's annual Independence Day weekend events. The festivities this year included the Bayside Cruisers' Classic Car show and a craft fair on Saturday, a mile-long parade that was held on Thursday and a boat parade on Little Sodus Bay Monday. The craft fair continues Sunday and Monday.

Looking around at the adults, children and even a scant few dogs among the vehicles, Marty and Kate praised the car show.

"This is probably the most cars we've ever seen in all the years we've attended," Kate said.

Although the Halsteads said they potentially could have attended Fourth of July weekend events in other areas, they talked about why they wanted to come to Fair Haven.

"We like the set-up here. They have all kinds of stuff, (it's) family-oriented and the whole town is involved," Marty said, mentioning they went to the parade on Thursday.

Since they both consider themselves to be patriotic, they noted they appreciate the village dedicating so much time and energy into celebrating Independence Day year after year.

"It just shows that there are small towns in America that really care about America," Kate said.

Marty's Challenger, which he bought in 1983 and spent two years restoring starting in 2008, was far from the only vehicle at the car show. A wide assortment of makes, models and colors were peppered throughout an area on South Lake Street as tunes by The Beach Boys and others played. American flags were flying all over, and some cars had stuffed animals while a white mask could be seen in what appeared to be a hearse.

Thad P. Wiggins and his son, also named Thad P. Wiggins, 12, brought out a brown 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass and they wanted to look at the other machines. The older Wiggins said the event had more cars than he expected and added that he and his son wanted to go a car show and find something to do over the Fourth of July weekend.

"Good weather, nice cars, good crowd," he said.

Main Street in Fair Haven was chock full of both Americans flags and cars parked on both sides of the road. Even the side roads close to the car show and the craft fair were clogged with vehicles. The craft fair featured a variety of vendors, including a couple food vendors, such as a lemonade and kettle corn stand.

One of the businesses was Tammy's Handcrafted Boutique, operated by Tammy Waloven, who had her husband, Chris, with her. Tammy, who has been a seamstress for over 30 years and has owned the business for 15 years, noted that her first craft fair was Fair Haven's Fourth of July event 15 years ago. All of her goods were hand-made, and many of them were repurposed from other clothing items. She added that business had been OK Saturday and the turnout for the Independence Day weekend events had been strong, saying she believed people wanted to be out and about after staying inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They want to get out, they want to see something, they want to do something," Tammy continued. "And even if they don't have the extra money, they get to go out and look at all the pretty stuff."

