Starbucks announces opening date of Auburn location

Starbucks will open its long-awaited Auburn location later this month.

A spokesperson for the world's biggest coffeehouse chain told The Citizen on Monday that its 160 Grant Ave. location will open Thursday, Oct. 15.

The location will employ approximately 25 people. It will also feature a drive-thru, outdoor patio area and nitro cold brew taps.

The building, located between Taco Bell and Walgreens, was last occupied by a Tim Hortons that closed in 2015. Crews began the commercial remodel in mid-June.