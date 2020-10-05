Starbucks announces opening date of Auburn location

Starbucks will open its long-awaited Auburn location later this month.
A spokesperson for the world's biggest coffeehouse chain told The Citizen on Monday that its 160 Grant Ave. location will open Thursday, Oct. 15.
The location will employ approximately 25 people. It will also feature a drive-thru, outdoor patio area and nitro cold brew taps.
The building, located between Taco Bell and Walgreens, was last occupied by a Tim Hortons that closed in 2015. Crews began the commercial remodel in mid-June.
Starbucks comes to Auburn months after competitor Dunkin' opened its fourth location in the area, near Fingerlakes Crossing plaza in Aurelius. Dunkin' also has three more locations in Cayuga County, in Cato, Weedsport and Moravia. The closest Starbucks locations, meanwhile, are inside the Target in Fairmount Fair and Armory Square in Syracuse.
Starbucks, which is headquartered in Seattle, has more than 30,000 locations worldwide. Along with coffee, espresso and tea, it serves pastries, sandwiches and other food items.
