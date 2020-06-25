You are the owner of this article.
Starbucks to open location in Auburn
BUSINESS

Starbucks to open location in Auburn

Starbucks

A Starbucks will open at 160 Grant Ave. in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Starbucks fans, rejoice: The world's biggest coffeehouse chain is finally opening a location in Auburn.

According to the city's Code Enforcement Office, a permit to remodel the commercial building at 160 Grant Ave. into a Starbucks was issued June 18 to DPB Consulting Services, of Andover, Massachusetts. Crews could be seen working there this week. The building was previously occupied by fellow coffee and food chain Tim Hortons, which left there in 2015.

DPB Consulting Services has worked with Starbucks to open locations in New York and Massachusetts. Its president, Daniel Brennan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starbucks Corporation has also posted listings on Linkedin and other job sites looking for store managers and other positions in Auburn.

Headquartered in Seattle, Starbucks has more than 28,000 locations worldwide.

Until the Auburn location opens, the closest ones are inside the Target in Fairmount Fair in Camillus, and Armory Square in Syracuse. Rosalie's Cucina in Skaneateles serves Starbucks coffee, but is not an official location. Two downtown Auburn food businesses, Encore Eateries and The Underground, also served Starbucks coffee, but both have since closed.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

