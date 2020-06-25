Starbucks to open location in Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starbucks fans, rejoice: The world's biggest coffeehouse chain is finally opening a location in Auburn.

According to the city's Code Enforcement Office, a permit to remodel the commercial building at 160 Grant Ave. into a Starbucks was issued June 18 to DPB Consulting Services, of Andover, Massachusetts. Crews could be seen working there this week. The building was previously occupied by fellow coffee and food chain Tim Hortons, which left there in 2015.

DPB Consulting Services has worked with Starbucks to open locations in New York and Massachusetts. Its president, Daniel Brennan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starbucks Corporation has also posted listings on Linkedin and other job sites looking for store managers and other positions in Auburn.