State aging office warns of scams claiming to offer home repair grants

Scams claiming to offer grants for home repair to the elderly and homeowners are on the rise, according to a news release from the New York State Office for the Aging.

The office reports that scammers are taking advantage of the federal stimulus bill, in response to economic hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic, to push "bogus" offers for generous home repair grants.

For example, the Montgomery County Office for the Aging has received a large number of reports from older adults who got a post card addressed to "resident" offering to help secure a grant for home repairs. It came from the National Residential Improvement Association.

This is a scam, the Office for the Aging said. They added that NRIA has been reported to the Better Business Bureau "multiple times" since 2008.

"The postcard looks official, but it is not a government program, and the company currently does not have a valid business license," reads the release, which can be found in full on the Cayuga County website.

The office also warns about phone call and email scams from the Federal Grants Administration, which does not exist and is a fake entity, that also claims to fund home repairs.