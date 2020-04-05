State aging office warns of scams claiming to offer home repair grants

Scams claiming to offer grants for home repair to the elderly and homeowners are on the rise, according to a news release from the New York State Office for the Aging.
The office reports that scammers are taking advantage of the federal stimulus bill, in response to economic hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic, to push "bogus" offers for generous home repair grants.
For example, the Montgomery County Office for the Aging has received a large number of reports from older adults who got a post card addressed to "resident" offering to help secure a grant for home repairs. It came from the National Residential Improvement Association.
This is a scam, the Office for the Aging said. They added that NRIA has been reported to the Better Business Bureau "multiple times" since 2008.
"The postcard looks official, but it is not a government program, and the company currently does not have a valid business license," reads the release, which can be found in full on the Cayuga County website.
The office also warns about phone call and email scams from the Federal Grants Administration, which does not exist and is a fake entity, that also claims to fund home repairs.
Be on the lookout for unsolicited phone calls and emails offering grants for home repairs, callers requiring you to pay a fee in exchange for a grant, magazine or newspaper ads offering free grants, as well as calls or emails saying you're eligible for a grant that doesn't restrict how you spend it.
Don't trust social media messages or posts from people "excited to share the thousands of dollars they claim to have received from an organization that secures grants for homeowners" — even if you're friends with them, according to the release. They may have been hacked.
Anyone who offers you unsolicited information on social media about home repair grants should also be blocked and unfriended.
The office also recommends not answering phone calls from unrecognized numbers, only using local contractors to do work on your home and never paying a fee to a company claiming to secure a grant for you.
Never share personal information, like Medicare or Social Security number or banking information, on the phone. You can report these scams to the following resources if you experience one:
• The New York State Attorney General’s Office: 800-771-7755
• AARP Fraud Watch Network: 877-908-3360
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
