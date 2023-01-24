State air monitoring in Syracuse to be discussed at forum

State officials have scheduled a series of remote meetings, including one for the Syracuse area, to update the public on monitoring aimed at reducing air pollution.

Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in some parts of the state in which a fleet of mobile monitoring devices began collecting data on greenhouse gases and other air pollutants to help direct strategies to reduce pollution and protect public health.

The Department of Environmental Conservation this week said that the upcoming meetings will review the work already underway and provide opportunities for public input.

According to a news release, the first round of meetings in the Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative "will help DEC gather community input to target emission sources and future strategies to reduce air pollution in these communities, including the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change."

During the meetings, DEC staff will provide an overview of the initiative and present a preliminary overview of the first quarter of air monitoring results specific to each community. Information presented will include how and where the air monitoring is conducted on the street level and how DEC will compile and analyze the data to identify potential contributors of emissions for each pollutant being monitored. Preliminary data collection is now underway and results will be provided once additional information is compiled.

The DEC said it will also provide an update on progress of establishing community advisory committees to engage with local stakeholders throughout this initiative. Staff from DEC’s Division of Air Resources and the Office of Environmental Justice will be available to answer questions and respond to feedback.

The meeting to discuss air quality in the Syracuse area will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

• Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m76f0b46c5b9adaa999b56e421fe41297

• Meeting number: 161 986 4600

• Meeting password: air315

• Call in number to join by phone only: (518) 549-0500

More information about the air monitoring initiative can be found at dec.ny.gov/chemical/125320.html.