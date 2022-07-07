State air quality monitoring will include Syracuse area

A statewide air monitoring initiative is now underway, and Syracuse is expected to be one of the first 10 areas studied.

A fleet of mobile monitoring devices will collect data on greenhouse gases and other air pollutants to help direct strategies to reduce pollution and protect public health. According to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, the first four areas being studied are home to 25 percent of the state's population and "overburdened by environmental pollution." The initiative is using mobile mapping technology and professional analytics from Aclima, run exclusively on Google Cloud, and monitoring is currently underway in the Bronx, Buffalo/Niagara Falls, the Capital Region and Manhattan.

The six communities where monitoring will begin in the fall are Rochester, Syracuse, Mount Vernon/Yonkers, Brooklyn, Queens and Hempstead.

Officials on Thursday said that Aclima's mobile monitoring fleet will collect hyperlocal data to drive solutions that reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful air pollutants to protect public health and will be critical to developing strategies to achieve the goals of New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The 10 communities selected for monitoring in consultation with the Climate Justice Working Group were identified as having a disproportionate air pollution burden and the boundaries for monitoring in each area were determined using community input and current understanding of pollution sources. In addition, state Department of Environmental Conservation is partnering with community-based organizations and local officials in each area to evaluate the data obtained and identify and implement solutions to reduce harmful emissions.

"As New York continues to forge a greener path ahead to make our state cleaner and healthier, we are also correcting decades of environmental injustices that have overburdened disadvantaged communities for far too long," Hochul said in a statement. "As someone who grew up in the shadow of a steel plant that contributed to orange skies and a polluted Lake Erie, I know firsthand the urgency of our fight against air pollution and climate change. By launching this historic statewide air quality and greenhouse gas monitoring initiative we will develop strategies to address air quality issues in New York's most vulnerable communities, while contributing to the state's nation-leading climate goals."

Aclima's air monitoring data is being collected by mobile sensors on its fleet vehicles that measure air pollution on a block-by-block level during different times, days, and seasons. In total, the monitoring will provide an initial screening of community-level air quality sources for further evaluation. The results will inform the state's actions to reduce emissions and help address health burdens and inequities in communities disproportionately impacted by air pollution.

The initiative also includes grant funding to support community-led air monitoring to complement the state's efforts, and funding is now available to support capacity building for eligible community-based organizations located in or serving the 10 identified communities. The capacity-building grant can be used for, but is not limited to, developing or strengthening existing programs focused on reducing exposure and improving public health in communities most impacted by air pollution, or supporting community engagement in the state's air monitoring program. Individual award amounts will range from $50,000 to $100,000. The Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting applications until 3 p.m. Sept. 14 through the New York State Grants Gateway.