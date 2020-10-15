Audit: NY education department lax with school bus safety oversight

Between July 2016 and June 2019, the Education Department used only a small fraction of the compliance record reviews that its contract with the PTSI allowed, the audit found.

Education officials told auditors that, historically, they have only ordered PTSI to conduct record reviews for school districts and busing contractors with ongoing problems and complaints against them.

The Education Department has increased the number of maximum reviews in their current contract with the institute, but so far no strategy has been developed on how to use those additional reviews, the report states.

Auditors also noted that PTSI’s school bus accident database is incomplete and does not account for all reportable accidents statewide.

And because of inconsistent protocols employed by school districts and busing contractors, the audit found that the Education Department can't be reasonably assured that all supervisors are monitoring employees for reasonable suspicion of drug and alcohol use prior to driving their routes, according to the report.

While monitoring transportation employees for drug and alcohol use is not the state's responsibility, the safe and efficient transportation of children is, the audit states.