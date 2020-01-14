Child Victims Act extension proposed in NY Senate

A Manhattan Democrat wants to give child sex abuse victims another year to file previously time-barred claims in court.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, recently introduced S.7082 to extend the the statute of limitations for the state's Child Victims Act, which was passed in 2019 and gave child sex abuse victims a one year period that ends Aug. 13, 2020, to file lawsuits regardless of when the abuse is alleged to have taken place.

Holyman said more than 1,300 cases had been filed statewide as of December on behalf of at least 1,700 child sex abuse victims.

"Extending the length of the revival window would provide more time to notify New Yorkers about the new law and allow more survivors to seek the justice that was denied them by New York's formerly prohibitive civil statute of limitations," Hoylman wrote in his legislative justification for S.7082. "Several states that have enacted legislation similar to the Child Victims Act have opted to provide a revival window of longer than one year — most recently New Jersey, which provided a two-year window that opened in December 2019."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Litigation in sex abuse cases is the subject of other bills state lawmakers will review in this legislative session.