Church plans changes for upstate NY pageant site

MANCHESTER — Physical changes are in the works for the Hill Cumorah Pageant site on Route 21.

The Salt Lake City-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — also known as the Mormon Church — has submitted an application to the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon for a freshwater wetlands permit.

Hill Cumorah has been the site of an annual summer pageant depicting the history of the founding of the Mormon Church in this area. The pageant was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and was rescheduled for July 8-10 and 13-17 this year. It will be the final pageant after 83 years.

Church officials are proposing a restoration and renovation project at the site, including the demolition of an existing RV campground, the reduction or elimination of paved roads and paths to be replaced with more rustic and permeable material, and the restoration of previously disturbed areas with native plantings. Large manicured lawns will be converted to woodlands and meadows, using native trees and herbaceous plantings.