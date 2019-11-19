{{featured_button_text}}
Dog-Chewed Leg

In this recent provided by Dr. Joan Puritz, a German shepherd named Zoe, who was found chained outside beside a plastic pet carrier without food or water in upstate New York, is pictured at the Oneonta Veterinary Clinic. Dr. Joan Puritz said the dog appears to have chewed off her own leg, which may have been injured or diseased. The dog’s owner faces cruelty charges. (Dr. Joan Puritz via AP)

 Dr. Joan Puritz

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — A man whose dog apparently chewed off her own leg is facing animal cruelty charges after the German shepherd was found chained in a central New York yard without food or water.

Fifty-nine-year-old Carl Pritchard was charged Monday with cruelty and failure to provide food and shelter. It could not immediately be determined whether he has a lawyer.

State police say a UPS driver reported seeing the dog, named Zoe, on Nov. 14 in a yard in Exeter. She had been living outside in a plastic pet carrier.

The Susquehanna SPCA took the dog to a veterinarian, who says it appears she had eaten one of her front legs, which may have been diseased or injured. Zoe was taken to Cornell University's veterinary school for further treatment.

