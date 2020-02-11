Commission says NY judge should be censured over crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state commission says an upstate New York judge accused of driving drunk and crashing into a building should be censured.

The state's Commission on Judicial Conduct released their decision Monday against Michael Petucci, who has been a justice for the Herkimer Town Court since 2008.

Petucci, who is not an attorney, last year finished a term as president of the New York State Magistrates Association, which is a professional association for town and village justices.

The censure is tied to a December 2018 incident in which Petucci had five drinks and later drove his vehicle into a building, according to the commission.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The commission said Petucci yelled obscenities and was "otherwise belligerent" to a paramedic and a police sergeant. The man also refused to take a field sobriety test and cursed at the sergeant when asked to take a roadside breath test.

He pleaded guilty last year to driving while his ability was impaired by alcohol and was sentenced to pay a fine and attend a victim impact panel, according to the commission.