COVID outbreak sends St. John Fisher College fully remote

St. John Fisher College announced Tuesday it will hold classes remotely for the rest of the semester, the result of an alarming spike of COVID-19 cases on campus over the weekend.

Undergraduate classes are canceled for the rest of the week and will resume on Monday fully remote. Students are asked to leave campus as soon as possible and quarantine when they return home.

There have been 52 confirmed positive cases since Oct. 10, according to data on the college website. Before that, there had only been four cases since the school opened for the semester in late August.

Two-thirds of the new cases were students living at Dorsey Hall, a dormitory for upperclassmen that houses up to 270 students in a typical year. "A large number" of the students living there have gone into quarantine off-campus.

Wastewater testing, too, has shown increased prevalence of the virus, SFJC reported. It warned last week that the spread seemed to be related to small group gatherings without masks or social distancing.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County's public health commissioner, cheered Fisher's decision.