Cuomo emerges as Democratic counter to Trump virus response

"Just had a very good tele-conference with Nation's Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to 'do more,''' Trump tweeted Monday.

A short time later, Cuomo responded: "I have to do more? No -- YOU have to do something! You're supposed to be the President."

But the two men spoke several times the next few days and Cuomo made a point, in national television interviews, of expressing his appreciation for Trump's responsiveness even as he urged the federal government to do more.

"The best news is, I think the federal government has now really gotten this and they're engaged," Cuomo said Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "I said to the president, you step up, you help my state, you help my people, you help this country, and I will put my hand out in partnership 100% because politics be darned right now, right?"

The president, hours later from the White House briefing room, noted the comment, saying, "Andrew Cuomo is being very, very generous, saying such nice things about us."