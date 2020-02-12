Cuomo to propose compromise, hopes to end Global Entry ban

But Cuccinelli said it was a necessary step because New York's new law had endangered public safety by making it tougher for immigration and border agents to quickly confirm someone's identification, check for fugitive warrants or see if a person has a criminal record.

More than a dozen states have passed laws allowing people who are not legal U.S. residents to get driver's licenses.

Cuomo, a Democrat, called the Trump administration's move "extortion" and an effort to punish New York for political purposes. Cuomo said that federal officials can access criminal records from the FBI. State driving records can contain lower-level driving violations.

New York's DMV database now includes people who are in the U.S. illegally but who have driver's licenses. Cuomo said he believes Trump simply wants access to records on those people, so federal immigration officials can have a "feeding frenzy." He noted that people who are in the U.S. illegally couldn't apply for the "trusted traveler" programs anyway because it would be tantamount to turning themselves over to federal agents.

"I will never give them access to the DMV database," Cuomo said. "And I think that's what they really want."

The governor said he's calling the Trump administration's "bluff."