Debate over proposed NY beer tax increase gets frothy

"Yes, (the money) would go to the SUNY program, but what does that tie to the microbrewing industry?" he said.

Ericson said it would make more sense to raise the tax to 16 cents and have that extra 2 cents go toward something like a hop breeding program in the Cornell Cooperative Extension.

"I think (something like) that would be a lot easier for people to swallow," he said. "It would have to be small. It would have to be targeted. And it would have to benefit our industry."

Epstein said strategically changing taxes is better than axing something entirely from a state budget and pooling that money elsewhere.

"You have to spread things out in a thoughtful way," he said. "That's why we have a tax on tobacco, a tax on vaping, an income tax. You need to have a diverse tax base, and (the beer tax increase) would be adding to that diversity.

"The reason this also works — if you think about connecting revenue sources and need, the lottery funds public education. Those funding streams are critical. Groups know year by year what their funding looks like. It's really important to have stable funding."

Ericson said he's all for public funding of higher education, but he thinks there are better ways to achieve those goals.