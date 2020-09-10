Ex-NY open government director to pay $15K for sexual harassment

He served as a state-paid ombudsman offering advice on navigating the state's Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws, which grant the public rights to access many government documents and meetings.

In that role, he came into contact with hundreds of reporters and state employees each year.

Eight women, both reporters and state employees, spoke on the record with the USA TODAY Network New York last year about Freeman's conduct, accusing him of a variety of unwanted touching, unwelcome kisses on the face and inappropriate comments.

Some of the women accused Freeman of leveraging his position to convince them to meet with him or take walks around the Albany state government campus, where he often crossed professional boundaries that made them uncomfortable.

At least three women reporters accused Freeman of pulling up their photo online when they called him for professional advice, commenting on their appearance as they spoke.

Much of that conduct was recounted in a report released by the state Inspector General's Office in November.