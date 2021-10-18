Final two Cayuga County Legislature candidate forums on tap this week

Two forums for candidates seeking to represent parts of Auburn on the Cayuga County Legislature will take place this week at Cayuga Community College.

Candidates running for the Legislature's District 13 and District 15 seats have agree to participate in the debates, the final in a series involving contested Legislature races this year. The forums are recorded and produced for television by students at the college.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, on Spectrum channel 12, District 13 candidates Christina Calarco (Democratic and Working Families parties) will debate with Michael Pettigrass (Republican, Conservative) as they compete to fill the seat being vacated by incumbent Timothy Lattimore, who can't run for re-election because of term limits.

That debate will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on the same channel, and again via the Auburn Regional Medica Access feed at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Spectrum 12, the forum will air for District 15, which features Brian Muldrow (Democratic, Working Families) and Brian Dahl (Republican, Conservative). That will run again on the same channel at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, as well as the ARMA feed channels at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 25.

The final in the CCC candidate forum series is set for Oct. 26 and will feature four candidates running for two Auburn City Council seats.

Guy Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.

The programs will also be available for on-demand viewing at The Citizen's website, auburnpub.com. Audio from the forums is broadcast on the college's radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

