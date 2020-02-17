Former upstate NY congressman named next Siena College president

The retired Army colonel — who served four combat tours in Iraq and was part of the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo — represented the 19th Congressional District for three terms but opted not to seek re-election in 2016.

Instead, he took a professor's position at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. Siena announced in October that he would serve as a distinguished visiting professor in public service leadership at the school beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.

The Kinderhook Republican is the author of two books, including 2017's "Rally Point: Five Tasks to Unite the Country and Revitalize the American Dream." He and his wife Mary have three grown children.

Gibson considered a run for governor in 2018 but decided against it, saying the statewide run would force him to spend two years on a gubernatorial campaign and take time away from his family — a choice that "was not a price I was willing to pay," he said.

"I think most people would tell you (my political future) was looking quite bright," he told the Times Union at the time. "But at the end of the day, we're on this earth for such a short period of time, and you have to ... put priorities first things first."