Fuel leak leads to do-not-drink advisory for public water in New Paltz

NEW PALTZ — Village and state Department of Environmental Conservation officials have identified a leak in a fuel line as the likely cause of the contamination that led to residents being advised not to drink tap water earlier this week.

A compromised underground fuel line serving the heating system for the village’s water treatment plant on Mountain Rest Road is the likely cause of a sheen observed on reservoir number 4 on Tuesday.

The village is now bypassing that reservoir while investigations continue and samples continue to be taken for testing.

The village water treatment plant operator noticed the sheen on the reservoir Tuesday and reported it to the DEC, which placed absorbent booms and pads in the water.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he is sending more than 40,000 gallons of fresh water for residents affected by the do not drink advisory.

The advisory was issued earlier this week after village officials received odor and taste complaints throughout the New Paltz Water District.

Meanwhile, Cuomo said the state Department of Health is working with local officials on a plan to conduct a comprehensive flushing of the village’s water distribution system. That must be completed before the advisory can be lifted.