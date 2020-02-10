Gunman ambushes NYC police twice in 12 hours, spawns outrage

"Anyone who spews hatred at our officers is aiding and abetting this kind of atmosphere; it is not acceptable," de Blasio said. "You could protest for whatever you believe in, but you cannot vilely attack those who are here to protect us. It creates this kind of dynamic."

The attacks recalled other unprovoked assaults on police officers sitting in their patrol vehicles.

In 2017, a gunman killed Officer Miosotis Familia as she sat in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man upset about recent police killings of unarmed black men.

The killings of Ramos and Liu had also followed large protests. Some officers blamed de Blasio for expressing solidarity with the demonstrations and turned their backs on the Democrat at the funerals.

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project advocacy group, said it was "irresponsible" for Shea and de Blasio to link the weekend's violence to recent demonstrations, which he said involved activists "protesting in a legitimate fashion."

There is "no defense for a lunatic who opens fire on police," Gangi said.