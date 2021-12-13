Here's how JCOPE could force Cuomo to pay back millions

Last month, New York's ethics commission voted to revoke its staff's summer 2020 approval of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's lucrative book project.

Now, members of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics are trying to figure out how to force a resistant Cuomo to repay the $5.1 million he was ultimately paid to write "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

In the three weeks since the Nov. 16 vote, Cuomo has not taken the opportunity to reapply to JCOPE for reconsideration, a request that almost certainly would not have been granted, anyway. Instead, an attorney for Cuomo said after the commission's action in November that the ex-governor would vigorously fight in court "any efforts JCOPE makes to enforce this baseless and improper decision."

The commissioners are still in discussions on how exactly to proceed. But sources say that it's increasingly likely that at JCOPE's monthly meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner David McNamara will introduce a motion that would order Cuomo to disgorge the millions in proceeds.

While JCOPE would issue the order if the motion passes, its language would likely leave enforcement of the order to the state attorney general's office, which would also likely be the entity to determine whether any money recovered would go to the state treasury — and thus back to taxpayers — or be repaid to the book's publisher, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.

The commissioners' strategy is to force Cuomo to disgorge the funds under provisions in the state Executive Law that created JCOPE. A section of that law allows the commission to issue written advisory opinions to state employees seeking to earn outside income, and says those opinions are binding "unless material facts were omitted or misstated by the person in the request for an opinion."

In his successful motion last month to revoke approval of Cuomo's book deal, McNamara enumerated several ways Cuomo allegedly made materially false statements in seeking JCOPE staff approval to write "American Crisis" in July 2020. Chief among them was that Cuomo's lawyer had explicitly promised that government personnel would not be used to produce the book.

In fact, by the time Cuomo's attorney sought the approval, Cuomo's staff was already deeply involved in the book, including during normal government work hours, as described at length in a recent Assembly Judiciary Committee report.

The staff approval was granted a week after Cuomo's application was submitted.

JCOPE commissioners pursuing the disgorgement want to pursue the matter through the Executive Law, rather than the Public Officers Law, because the latter option would require a lengthy formal investigation and put the burden of proof on JCOPE. Commissioners believe Executive Law puts the burden on Cuomo to truthfully represent his intentions while seeking to earn outside income.

Whether McNamara's motion has the necessary eight commissioner votes to pass remains unclear. But at the meeting in November, commissioners voted 12-1 to rescind Cuomo's approval to write the book, and seeking repayment in some fashion is the logical next step.

Some commissioners might favor taking the route of conducting an investigation first, and it's not yet clear where JCOPE Chairman Jose Nieves stands. Appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in October, Nieves voted against revoking the approval in a meeting that month, only to reverse his vote in November.

