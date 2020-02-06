Homeland Security suspends travel programs for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it would no longer let New York residents enroll in its "trusted traveler" programs because of a new state law that blocked federal immigration officials from accessing motor vehicle records.

In a three-page letter, DHS said the legislation, dubbed the "Green Light" law, prevents federal agencies from protecting residents from "menacing threats to national security and public safety."

The sweeping move came a day after President Donald Trump slammed New York, a sanctuary city, in his State of the Union address. Sanctuary cities are localities that provide added protection to immigrants and refuse to cooperate with federal officials, and federal law enforcement which has only escalated since Trump took office.

The law, which went into effect in December, allowed people without legal permission to be in the United States to apply for driver's licenses. It also included a provision prohibiting state DMV officials from providing any of its data to entities that enforce immigration law unless a judge orders them to do so.

The law blocks U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which patrols the U.S.-Canada border in New York and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from obtaining the vehicle's owners information.