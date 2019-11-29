ALBANY — The state inspector general's office released its three-page report Wednesday afternoon — the eve of Thanksgiving — outlining its investigation into allegations that details of a closed-door meeting of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics had been improperly shared with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
"Ultimately, the investigation was unable to substantiate whether or by whom confidential information was in fact improperly disclosed," states the Oct. 4 letter, which the Times Union requested two weeks ago. "Specifically, the referral from JCOPE set forth general allegations with no supporting facts; no individual was able to provide firsthand knowledge of any leak or potential perpetrator; and any information provided was admittedly based on supposition and speculation. In addition, all JCOPE staff and commissioners who would have been privy to confidential information in executive session denied disclosing such confidential information."
The Times Union had first reported the investigation, which centered on a complaint made to JCOPE's former executive director, Seth Agata, by Julie A. Garcia, a former Essex County district attorney who was appointed to the ethics commission in August 2018 by Assembly Speaker Carl E Heastie.
Garcia told Agata that someone had contacted her shortly after the commission's Jan. 29 meeting and said that Cuomo told Heastie that afternoon that the speaker's appointees to JCOPE had voted against the governor. Earlier that day, according to court filings, the ethics panel had deliberated behind closed doors on a matter involving Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to the governor.
Despite this, neither Cuomo nor Heastie were interviewed by the state inspector general's office as part of its nine-month investigation of the alleged leak — an investigative strategy that has raised questions about the quality of the probe.
"The IG talked to the people who had the legal obligation" not to discuss JCOPE's private deliberations, Cuomo said Tuesday, marking his first public comments on the matter.
Heastie has declined to say whether he communicated with any JCOPE commissioners that day after speaking with Cuomo. His spokesman said this week the speaker had "nothing further to add."
Under state law, both Cuomo and Heastie would have been obligated to report to the inspector general any breach of JCOPE's private deliberations last January. Both Public Officers Law and Executive Law make it a crime to leak details of the panel's closed-door deliberations, including whether a vote was taken.
Garcia resigned her position with JCOPE on Oct. 10, six days after the inspector general issued its letter report to JCOPE stating it had been unable to substantiate her allegations.
The inspector general's letter outlined several recommendations that may stem leaks — inadvertent or otherwise — from the commission tasked with acting as the state's independent ethics "watchdog."
"JCOPE should ensure that all commissioners and staff members are fully trained on all their obligations and responsibilities, including regarding confidentiality, before attending any JCOPE meetings," wrote Spencer Freedman, the executive deputy inspector general who handled the case.
The unusual call to Garcia that day was from Heastie's executive counsel, Howard Vargas. It took place not long after Cuomo had spoken with Heastie at the Capitol, and allegedly expressed concerns about the voting that day by the speaker's appointees to JCOPE.
"I was alarmed when I was contacted so quickly after that (January) meeting," Garcia said two weeks ago. "I was being told the governor knew how I voted in executive session, even though I was unable to confirm whether or not the information was accurate."
Cuomo has denied discussing anything "inappropriate" with Heastie during that discussion, but both have declined to specify what they talked about. In a statement issued Nov. 13, Heastie's spokesman told the Times Union the Democratic leader "does not recall having a conversation with the governor regarding the specifics of any JCOPE investigation."
Garcia last week said she stands by her previous statements and would offer no further comment. Another commissioner, George H. Weissman, told the Times Union that Garcia's concerns were "well-founded." Weissman has been a commissioner with JCOPE since it was created in 2011.
After the Times Union informed Heastie's office last week that it had confirmed that Vargas contacted Garcia on Jan. 29, the speaker's spokesman Michael Whyland said that Vargas reached out to Garcia "without the speaker's knowledge. We don't know what motivated him to make the call."
Whyland declined to say whether the speaker or anyone else on his staff had asked Vargas to explain himself.
"In late January, the governor and the speaker had a tense conversation about many subjects, including legislation, upcoming budget negotiations, and their working relationship," Whyland said last week. "The speaker took this call with staff around, and the speaker recalls that the governor made a vague reference to JCOPE, but not in relation to any specific matter. The speaker told the governor he had no idea what he was talking about. Further, the speaker has never and will never get involved in JCOPE affairs."
Cuomo's spokesman, Richard Azzopardi, has said that Cuomo did not receive any information about JCOPE's closed-door meeting on Jan. 29.
"As both the governor and the speaker have said publicly, they have spoken about ethics, but have never had any inappropriate conversations about JCOPE," Azzopardi said.
Azzopardi added that Cuomo never spoke to anyone in the inspector general's office about their investigation this year and "had never heard of Julie Garcia until her name appeared in the press recently."
Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro, a former executive director at JCOPE and a longtime Cuomo aide, recused herself from the investigation, which was handled by her chief deputy, Spencer Freedman.
Freedman has declined to be interviewed about the probe. It remains unclear if the office's investigators used subpoenas to gather evidence such as phone records or other data to determine if other JCOPE commissioners had been contacted by any state officials that day.