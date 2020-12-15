Inspection or registration expired ? Yes, you can get ticketed again in New York

A driver's license that expired since March will remain valid in New York through (at least) Jan. 1.

Cuomo has extended his executive order extending the expiration date of driver's licenses until the start of 2021.

That's unlike his vehicle registration and inspection orders, which have already expired.

Can I renew my driver's license online?:

Yes, New York allows drivers to renew their driver's license online at the DMV's website.

Under normal circumstances, drivers have to get their vision checked by a professional or at a DMV office when renewing their license.

But for licenses that expired between March 1 and Dec. 31 this year, New York is allowing drivers to self-certify that their vision is acceptable. Then they will have one year to submit a vision test to the state or risk having their license suspended.

If you're looking to get a driver's license for the first time, you'll have to get a learner's permit first. And that requires you to go to a DMV office in person.