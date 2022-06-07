Lawmakers seek to snuff out smoking in NYS parks

ALBANY — New York smokers could soon find slim pickings when it comes to finding places to light up.

The Senate this week overwhelmingly approved a measure banning smoking in public parks operated by municipalities or the state. The Assembly embraced the same legislation earlier. The stage is now set for the bill to go to the desk of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The measure would also ban smoking and vaping cannabis products in public parks.

Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz, D-the Bronx, said he has been working to get the legislation passed for 11 years. Minor adjustments were made to deal with reservations, allowing the bill to hit the fast track this year.

"I want as little smoking as possible to take place," Dinowitz told CNHI. "I want there to be fewer places for people to smoke, and I want to save lives. It's as simple as that."

The measure calls for a $50 fine for violators.

The legislation exempts the Adirondack and Catskill parks. It also exempts parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks and "any portion of a park that is not used for park purposes."

Patrick Phelan, executive director of the New York State Police Chiefs Association, said he had concerns last year when lawmakers legalized marijuana that it could expose families with children to marijuana use in parks.The fact that the ban covers both tobacco and marijuana will bring uniformity to the approach and keeps the regulations in alignment, he added.

But one unwelcome aspect of the legislation is it could create additional demands on police officers to respond to complaints involving relatively minor matters, he suggested.

Once the legislation is enacted, Phelan said, it will be beneficial to have a public education campaign to explain the prohibition, and thus lessen the potential for confrontations.

Dinowitz said he's hopeful smokers and non-smokers will adjust to a ban in parks, but agreed that government "messaging" could help explain the changes at hand.

"I've passed several no-smoking bills over the years -- no smoking in schools, no smoking near libraries -- and they have been huge successes," the lawmaker said. "And now fewer and fewer people smoke. And that's good not only for the health of the people who aren't smoking but the heath of the people who aren't having to breathe in the second hand smoke."

New York's Clean Indoor Air Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all public and private indoor workplaces, including restaurants and bars, according to the state Health Department.

The new legislation argues there will be less litter in parks when the ban kicks in. It notes that while tobacco is biodegradable, the cellulose acetate filters can persist in the environment for many years.

Smokers around the globe, the bill states, toss an estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts each year.

While the legislative session had been scheduled to end Thursday night, lawmakers are expected to be back at the statehouse Friday.

Progressive groups have been urging lawmakers to adopt a measure known as "Clean Slate," which would seal felony conviction records seven years after the person found guilty completed a sentence. Misdemeanor records would be sealed three years after the sentence.

But the bill hit a significant speed bump in the state Assembly when the state Education Department raised objections, pointing to the difficulties it would create for screening job applicants.

The agency said its ability to conduct background checks would be limited unless its Office of School Personnel Review and Accountability and Office of the Professions were added to the list of "qualified agencies" that could access criminal history information related to applicants for certification and licensing.

"The current version of the bill does not address these concerns for the purposes of background checks for prospective school employees and certification of teachers and administrators and does not fully address these concerns for other professions," the education agency said in a statement.

Hochul has identified the Clean Slate legislation as a major priority this year.

After Senate Democrats passed the bill Wednesday, Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, argued the legislation is the latest in a line of Democratic measures that offer relief to violent felons while failing to address the state's public safety needs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0