Macy's parade to march on despite pandemic

NEW YORK — Jawan M. Jackson recently got to do something he's been yearning to do for months — sing and dance again with his Broadway cast.
Jackson is one of the stars of "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" and he reunited with castmates for the first time since theaters shuttered to prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.
"I was most happy with just seeing all my old friends I haven't seen in months, some who flew in specifically for the show to do this," he said. "It was different, but it was still great to do."
The pandemic, which shut down theaters in March, may have upended most traditions this holiday season, but the annual New York City parade will march on with balloons, dancers, floats, Broadway shows and Santa — albeit heavily edited for safety.
"Traditions like this are comforting and they're uplifting," said Susan Tercero, executive producer of the parade. "New York has always been a tough city. It bounces back. It takes its blows and then it continues on. And I think it's extremely important for us to be that display this holiday season. Regardless of what's happened, New York needs to be that beacon of light in the darkness and this parade, I think, is symbolic of that."
The Macy's parade has been a traditional holiday season kickoff for more than 90 years, and spectators often line up a half-dozen deep along the route to cheer about 8,000 marchers, two dozen floats, entertainers and marching bands. At last year's parade, the big fear was high wind. This time, it's a pandemic that has made crowds untenable.
The biggest change this year is that the usual 2 1/2-mile route through crowded Manhattan has been scrapped in favor of concentrating events to a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer's flagship Manhattan store. Many performances have been pre-taped and most of the parade's performers will be locally based to cut down on travel.
In addition to "Ain't Too Proud," the parade will feature performances from the Broadway casts of "Hamilton," "Mean Girls" and "Jagged Little Pill," a musical built around the music of Alanis Morissette. The Broadway performances were taped days before the parade.
This year's lineup of balloons includes Snoopy, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "The Elf on the Shelf," Chase from "Paw Patrol," Pikachu, the Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, SpongeBob SquarePants and "Trolls." New this time are "The Boss Baby" and Red Titan from "Ryan's World."
The giant cartoon-character balloons will be flown without the traditional 80 to 100 rope-pulling handlers assigned to each inflatable and will instead be tethered to specialized vehicles.
Pentatonix, Ally Brooke, Keke Palmer, Sofia Carson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jordin Sparks will perform, and there will be floats from "Blue's Clues," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and Lego. There will be a New York City Ballet ballerina with a performance from "The Nutcracker," an all-female samba drumline and acrobats from "The Big Apple Circus," and the Rockettes will be out in force. The parade ends with an appearance from Santa Claus.
