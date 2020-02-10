Maryland to unveil statues of Tubman, Douglass in Capitol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the unveiling ceremony, Ferguson, who became Senate president last month, recalled a letter he received from an 8th grader in Baltimore several years ago. The student wrote she was saddened she did not see anyone who looked like her in the paintings that decorate the State House.

"We've heard a lot about change in these chambers over the last few days, and portraits are, I admit, less impactful than our elected leaders, but the public display of portraits is meaningful," State Archivist Tim Baker said during the ceremony. "Images have an importance that transcends the painted canvas."

Mary Sue Welcome, the late senator's daughter, said during the unveiling of her mother's portrait that she was struck by how much more diverse the legislative body has become since her mother served in office.

"When I was a little girl I used to come to these chambers — and to the one across the hall — and I would look around and the color was a lot different than it is now," Welcome said. "The coloration is so absolutely beautiful now."

Maryland also has removed painful reminders of its past in recent years.