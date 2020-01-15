New York's new 'open government' expert was hired in secret

But using its cloud-based system – which ITS implemented to much fanfare in 2013 – ITS can conduct searches of state employee emails for a particular term. When the Times Union asked ITS to do the email search that the health department claimed it could not, the ITS FOIL office under Bewlay refused. “The law does not require it," an ITS spokeswoman told the Times Union last February, "and the process is inconsistent with the purposes of FOIL."

John Kaehny, executive director of the government reform group Reinvent Albany, said that he does not expect Bewlay to go "head to head" with Cuomo's administration the same way Freeman at times did, given her background working for the governor.

Instead, Kaehny said, she could use her technology background from ITS to do something about the antiquated way agencies and local entities keep track of FOIL requests and their progress.

Politically sensitive FOIL requests, such as those filed by journalists, are often delayed because they're given an extra review by Cuomo's office, which is alerted to records' requests filed by journalists. But the vast majority of delays faced by New Yorkers are for simpler reasons: State and local governments can't keep up with the volume and complexity of requests.

"Right now, the issue is less case law, and more one of customer service," Kaehny said. "The system is in a complete meltdown."

