New York state using drones to find and plug 'orphan' gas and oil wells

ALBANY — Not everyone knows this but New York has a history of oil and gas drilling, largely in the western part of the state. At its peak in 1882, nearly 6.7 million barrels of crude oil were extracted in the Empire State.

Those days are long gone but many of the thousands of wells, with many dating to the 19th and early 20th centuries, have since been abandoned and fallen into obscurity.

The trouble is, they could be leaking methane gas, which pound for pound is more potent than carbon dioxide and is a leading source of greenhouse gases associated with global warming. Methane gas accounts for about 10 percent of the state’s annual greenhouse gas emissions.

With growing interest in capturing methane leaks, researchers and technicians at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and Department of Environmental Conservation are preparing to use drones to detect these leaks from above. Once identified, the leaks can be plugged.

NYSERDA is spending up to $400,000 for custom-built drone equipment and instrumentation that will be used by DEC to detect these abandoned and possibly leaky oil and gas wells, mostly in central and western New York.