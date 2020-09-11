No 'kidding': Upstate NY school district utilizes goats to clean pond

"I really appreciate the attention that she gives her students," she said. "She knew I showed goats for 4-H. ... and I think it's great that she's excited to bring more agricultural aspects to a suburban school."

Cresanti, who lives in Bemus Point, said that the goats will come to school with her each day and leave with her each night. The pond, which is designed with additional storage capacity to account for surface runoff during rainfall events, is fenced in.

"This is awesome being able to bring them with," she said. "I have kennels for the goats, so we just bring them with us to school."

The use of goats has become commonplace for environmentally friendly solutions for issues similar to Southwestern's, Donahue told board members, who chuckled at the initial thought.

"You guys are laughing, but there's a company that does this in Buffalo," she said. "There's a company where you can rent out their goats and then come in because they eat the small trees, they eat the brush and people are using them in areas to do that as a proactive way to get rid of it. We're going to use three unless someone has an objection. I want them to go home at night because I don't want anything to happen to them. She's going to take them home at night."