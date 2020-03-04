NY bill would let corpses be used for composting

ALBANY — Human remains in New York could literally be used for pushing up daisies under proposed legislation that would let corpses be used for composting.

The measure, introduced in both the Assembly and the Senate, is already drawing the outrage of New York's Roman Catholic bishops, however.

Their lobby organization, the New York State Catholic Conference, said in a statement Friday it strongly opposes the composting of human remains. The group said it is "essential the body of a deceased person be treated with reverence and respect."

A prime sponsor of the measure, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said she was surprised by the bishops' reaction. She noted she hopes to meet with the bishops soon to explain the proposal.

"We will see if they still have opposition once they have a clearer understanding of what this is," Paulin told CNHI.

New York would become the nation's second state to allow the composting of human remains should the measure be approved. In the state of Washington, the nation's first human composting facility, dubbed Recompose, is slated to open in May.

