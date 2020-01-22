NY bill would revoke driver license for boating while intoxicated conviction

Boating while intoxicated could impact driving on roads if legislation reintroduced recently in the state Assembly is approved this year.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Saratoga Springs, recently introduced legislation to amend the state's Navigation Law to revoke a person's driver's license following a conviction for boating while intoxicated. Judges would be given the discretion to suspend a motor vehicle registration for a boating while intoxicated conviction as well.

"New York law prescribes heavy fines, imprisonment and the suspension of boating operator privileges for violators," Woerner wrote in her legislative justification. "However, those convicted of operating a boating vessel while under the influence of alcohol are still permitted to operate a motor vehicle in the State of New York. Increasing the penalty of operating a boating vessel to also include the suspension of a violator's driver's license will further deter individuals from engaging in this dangerous behavior."

According to the U.S. Coast Guard's website, 14 states tie boating under the influence convictions to a person's driver's license.