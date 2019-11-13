{{featured_button_text}}
US vaping illnesses rise to 1,888 with pace picking up again

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. That includes 37 deaths in 24 states.

 Tony Dejak

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has now raised the minimum age to buy tobacco and electronic cigarettes to 21 years old, from 18.

The law goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the goal is to prevent addictive cigarette and vaping products from getting to young people.

The New York Department of Health says nearly 40 percent of 12th grade students and 27 percent of high school students are now using e-cigarettes. They say the increase is largely driven by flavored e-liquids.

The Surgeon General says 88% of adult smokers started using tobacco as minors and 90% of those who purchase cigarettes for minors are between 18 and 20 years old.

Cuomo's administration has pushed to outlaw flavored e-cigarettes, but a court has blocked that ban for now.

