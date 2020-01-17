NY rural schools leader laments declining enrollments

The economic development strategy needs to be something more original than putting a casino in every county, according to Little.

Little said it is a two-sided coin — whether to educate children so they have the most opportunities available to them or to you focus on retaining them here and rebuilding the community.

Funding education

Another issue is how the state funds education. Little said the funding formula is politically driven.

“It’s 76 pages of the most godforsaken gobbledygook you’ve seen in your life,” he said.

Little said the state has never really implemented the funding formula that was created as the result of a lawsuit that said schools were underfunded and students were being deprived of a basic education.

However, Little said if the formula were implemented, it would hurt rural schools because it awards aid on a per-pupil basis.

“We lose in a big way. Statistically, we’ve lost about a quarter of our kids,” he said.